Starmer backs Mette Frederiksen after Trump renews threats over Greenland: "I stand with her"

The UK has thrown its support behind Denmark after Trump once again suggested that Greenland should come under American control, prompting renewed concern among European allies.

Speaking on Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the future of the mineral-rich Arctic territory rests solely with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. "Denmark is a close European ally and a close NATO ally," Starmer told broadcasters. "The future of Greenland is for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, and only for them to decide."

Starmer explicitly backed Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has warned that the US has no right to annex the self-governing territory. Asked whether he agreed with her stance, the British leader replied: "I stand with her, she's right about the future of Greenland," adding a clear "yes" when questioned by the BBC on whether the UK's position was "hands off Greenland."

Trump reignited tensions over the weekend, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the United States "needs Greenland from a national security situation," reviving a long-standing ambition that has repeatedly alarmed Copenhagen and Nuuk.

