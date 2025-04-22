Starmer and Zelensky push for peace as Putin signals possible direct talks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In a phone call on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed their call for Russia to commit to a full ceasefire, describing the ongoing assault as brutal and unsustainable.

Their conversation came as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared open to bilateral talks, marking a rare public gesture toward negotiation since the breakdown of early 2022 efforts. You can learn more about Putin's willingness to engage in direct peace talks here.

While Putin's rhetoric hinted at a willingness to examine Zelensky's 30-day ceasefire proposal, the Ukrainian side remains skeptical after accusing Moscow of violating the recent Easter truce over 2,000 times, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.