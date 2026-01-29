Starmer and Xi hail reset in UK-China ties

HQ

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping declared a reset in relations during talks in Beijing, highlighting new economic cooperation including a $15 billion AstraZeneca investment in China. "Growth at home is directly linked to our engagement with the world's biggest powers," Starmer said.

The meeting marked the first visit to China by a British prime minister since 2018. Starmer spent several hours with Xi in formal talks and a working lunch that touched on trade, security, Russia's war in Ukraine and human rights. He described the relationship as being in a "strong place" and confirmed progress in discussions to reduce tariffs on British whisky. Britain also announced that short-term visitors to China would no longer need a visa for stays under 30 days.

Starmer, who is seeking economic growth at home, has prioritised rebuilding ties with the world's second-largest economy despite ongoing concerns about espionage and political freedoms. Xi said relations had gone through "twists and turns" that served neither country and called for a long-term partnership that could stand the test of time.

The visit comes as several Western allies reassess their global partnerships amid tensions with US President Donald Trump. Starmer also secured an agreement with Beijing to cooperate against migrant smuggling networks, focusing on intelligence sharing and limiting the misuse of Chinese-made boat engines used in Channel crossings...