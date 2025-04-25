Starless Abyss now available on Steam

There has been a lot of news in the industry this week that has overshadowed each other. One of the biggest was the unexpected release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which has come as a shock to developers who wanted to launch their project this week only to see an ocean liner run over them. One such case involves Starless Abyss, developed by Konafa Games and distributed by No More Robots.

The title is a deck-builder with a creepy, Eldritch-based aesthetic. We follow a narrative where Earth has fallen and occultists have teamed up with science to confront the coming Eldritch. You must stop an alien menace in this turn-based roguelike with an intergalactic setting.

The game has a demo available, which has received great reviews on Steam, and a new trailer has been released below. If you like deck games or cosmic-related stories, we encourage you to give it a try and let us know what you think.