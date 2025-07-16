StarLadder's StarSeries 19 will no longer have a LAN group stage

HQ

StarLadder has announced a slight shift in its format for the StarSeries 19 event as it will be dropping its LAN group stage. The reason being is in an effort to reduce scheduling conflicts, as the Counter-Strike 2 competitive circuit is about as busy as it has ever been right now.

Instead, an online stage will be used here, where the various teams battle it out online between August 13-17 to determine the eight squads who will be travelling to Budapest to appear in the main playoffs between September 18-21.

StarLadder explains in full: "The StarSeries 19 tournament format has been adjusted to minimize scheduling conflicts with other CS2 tournaments, streamline operations, and ensure a high level of competition at the Playoffs stage.

"The previously planned NA, SA, and EU qualifiers, as well as the LAN Group Stage, have been replaced with a single, closed European Online Qualifier."

Will you be watching StarSeries 19 from this August?