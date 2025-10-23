StarLadder Budapest Major 2025: Here are the 32 confirmed teams

HQ

The 2025 Counter-Strike 2 competitive season is coming to an end but it isn't over yet. There are still a handful of events to look forward to, including IEM Chengdu and even the StarLadder Budapest Major 2025. This will be a big event as it sees 32 teams in attendance and fighting it out over a slice of a $1.25 million prize pool. It begins on November 24 and runs until December 14, and with this in mind, the 32 attending teams have now been confirmed.

StarLadder Budapest Major 2025 teams:



FaZe Clan



GamerLegion



Ninjas in Pyjamas



B8



Parivision



Fnatic



Legacy



Imperial Esports



M80



NRG



Fluxo



Red Canids



Lynn Vision



The Huns



FlyQuest



Rare Atom



Team Vitality



Team Spirit



Team Falcons



Mouz



G2 Esports



Furia



PaiN Gaming



The MongolZ



Aurora



Natus Vincere



Astralis



3DMax



Team Liquid



MiBR



Passion US



Tyloo



Out of these 32 squads, who do you think is the favourite to win the tournament?