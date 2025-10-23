esports
Counter-Strike 2
StarLadder Budapest Major 2025: Here are the 32 confirmed teams
The tournament will be one of the final ones of the year, with it starting in late November and ending in mid-December.
HQ
The 2025 Counter-Strike 2 competitive season is coming to an end but it isn't over yet. There are still a handful of events to look forward to, including IEM Chengdu and even the StarLadder Budapest Major 2025. This will be a big event as it sees 32 teams in attendance and fighting it out over a slice of a $1.25 million prize pool. It begins on November 24 and runs until December 14, and with this in mind, the 32 attending teams have now been confirmed.
StarLadder Budapest Major 2025 teams:
- FaZe Clan
- GamerLegion
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- B8
- Parivision
- Fnatic
- Legacy
- Imperial Esports
- M80
- NRG
- Fluxo
- Red Canids
- Lynn Vision
- The Huns
- FlyQuest
- Rare Atom
- Team Vitality
- Team Spirit
- Team Falcons
- Mouz
- G2 Esports
- Furia
- PaiN Gaming
- The MongolZ
- Aurora
- Natus Vincere
- Astralis
- 3DMax
- Team Liquid
- MiBR
- Passion US
- Tyloo
Out of these 32 squads, who do you think is the favourite to win the tournament?