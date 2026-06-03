Stargate TV series cancelled by Amazon Prime Video

As recently as last fall, we reported that Stargate was set to make a comeback in a brand-new, high-budget Amazon Prime Video series. The idea was that it would be fairly self-contained so that even new fans would feel welcome and could discover this delightful sci-fi universe - all under the direction of Martin Gero (a Stargate veteran).

But... now Amazon has apparently had a change of heart. Variety reports that the TV series has been canceled before production even got off the ground. According to reports, Amazon executives didn't believe anyone other than Stargate fans would be interested, and there simply aren't enough of them.

This doesn't necessarily mean Amazon is burying Stargate for good, so fingers crossed that another project will pick up the torch, but expect it to be a long time before we see Stargate again.