HQ

Since SG-1 turns 26 this year, Slitherine will organise a live demonstration of the game based on the SG-1 universe. You can watch the broadcasthere. Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time tactical strategy game based on the famous TV series. You take on the role of a fictional group alongside the iconic characters from SG-1. There is no known release date yet. However, if you missed the film and TV series, you should check it out on 27 July via the link above.