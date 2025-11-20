Stargate returns with a new TV series 14 years later

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the project to bring Stargate back to television with a new series for its streaming service, which will also feature Martin Gero, who wrote the last three productions, as showrunner. Brad Wright, co-creator and co-showrunner of the previous series (Stargate SG-1, Atlantis and Universe), joins the production of the new series. Joseph Mallozzi has also confirmed that he has a role in the series, details of which have not yet been released. That means that much of Stargate's hard core is directly involved in this return.

The project has been in pre-production for some time, and it looks like the script and pilot are now ready. At the moment there is no announced release window or casting, but it's exciting that the glyphs are starting to move, and that the Gate is opening again in the future.

Are you looking forward to the return of Stargate?