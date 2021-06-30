Starfox programmer wants to bring the series back without gimmicks

The first Star Fox was brilliant and Star Fox 64 was a true masterpiece. But after that, Nintendo started trying all kinds of gimmicks with the series, which no one seemed to appreciate with mediocre ratings and low sales as a result.

Today, the future for Star Fox feels very uncertain, and if we would ever get another one - Nintendo would surely make sure to add another gimmick to it rather than bringing it back to basic. But it doesn't have to be this way. Speaking to GameXplain, one of the original Argonaut Star Fox programmers, Giles Goddard, says he would like to bring the series back while adding: "But not how the other ones were done". He then continued:

"I think I would just dial it back a lot and not in gimmicks like, you know, the stuff Star Fox Zero had, and maybe not even put in the free roaming aspects and stuff like that. I would just bring it back, pull it back into what made the original Star Fox fun, and just make one based on that. I don't know how popular it would be, but it would be cool to try."

We also recently had a chat with Giles Goddard to talk about his latest game release Carve Snowboarding. You can read the interview here.

We would very much appreciate this. What is your opinion on Star Fox? More gimmicks or back to basics?

Thanks GamingBolt