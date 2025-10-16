Starfinder: Afterlight's campaign will take about 40-60 hours to beat

HQ

What do you get when you cross the likes of Divinity: Original Sin II, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and Guardians of the Galaxy? Well, you get Epictellers' Starfinder: Afterlight. A new CRPG that'll give us a hefty campaign to dive into.

"We are aiming for a campaign that can be finished between 40 to 60 hours but our goal is that there is a high replay value," said Epictellers' Ricard Pillosu at BCN Game Fest. "But when you play through, it should feel a bit like your own adventure. When you compare to your friends, it should feel like a different thing 'oh, what happened to you? What happened to me? I decided this oh, then this thing changed.' Because there is some branching narrative. The branching narrative is very important for us."

Throughout your adventure, you'll meet a cast of quirky and some crazy characters. But, like in Guardians of the Galaxy, even if the people you meet are weird, they're not just played for comedic effect. "There are very deep and let's say complex motifs and themes in the game," Pillosu explained. "Lu-323 is an android, she needs to know if she's doing things because of her programming and then you ask yourself those kind of questions which are deep and important...also, you have a small larva which is annoying...She's going around the spaceship doing crazy things and stealing food from people and annoying people and stuff like that and she's fantastic, she's very cute."

Check out our full interview for more details on Starfinder: Afterlight. The game is set to release some time in 2027.