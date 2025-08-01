Starfinder: Afterlight will take us into a fantastical cosmos in 2026

Barcelona-based developer Epictellers Entertainment has just introduced us to a brand-new sci-fi turn-based RPG set in the Starfinder universe. Known as Starfinder: Afterlight, the game has just been announced and confirmed to be debuting as an Early Access game in 2026, with a Kickstarter coming soon.

Designed and based on the tabletop sci-fantasy RPG franchise, Starfinder: Afterlight uses the tabletop project's 2nd edition rules as its fundamentals, allowing players to engage in intergalactic travel, to meet unusual creatures, come face-to-face with satirical megacorporations, and all while undertaking challenging and messy quests. The game is described to be offering a "fresh take on tactical, turn-based combat," and as for what the story will offer, we're told the following.

"Starfinder: Afterlight will have players scour the stars, face enemies armed with both mystical powers and advanced tech, and lead a team of charmingly questionable companions—each with their own storyline—in a universe-spanning adventure like no other.

"Players had traveled far enough to witness the obliteration of the galaxy, and managed to get back alive. With the captain missing in action and doomsday close at hand, they will have to assemble a crew of misfits and save the Pact Worlds from a threat no one else can even believe. Piece of cake, right?"

There is no firm date as of yet on when the launch will happen next year, nor when the Kickstarter will begin. What we do have is a reveal trailer to watch, and some first screenshots of the game too, all of which can be found below.