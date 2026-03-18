Starfinder: Afterlight Beta impressions - The potential to reach for the stars

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Role-playing is more alive and in vogue than ever. Although it has always been a niche hobby, there is no denying that its cultural impact has steadily permeated the wider entertainment culture for over 50 years now. And from the very beginning, video games have been a medium in which the concept has not only been developed and expanded, but has also been enriched, diversified, and broadened, before being brought back to the table with pen and paper. I also like the fact that we're in the midst of a huge simultaneous boom for TTRPGs and cRPGs, because that has meant we're on the verge of experiencing titles like Starfinder: Afterlight.

Over the last few days, I've had the chance to try out an early build of a beta version of the game—a 'vertical slice' offering just an hour of gameplay, but with the chance to try out three different approaches using three different characters. And my first impression is that it has all the ingredients to be a memorable experience within the genre.

Although it's controlled in a similar way to other recent cRPGs such as Baldur's Gate 3 or Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Starfinder: Afterlight is closer to the experience of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, as they are based on an essentially similar game system. The key point here is that Starfinder: Afterlight takes fantasy into a futuristic setting where numerous human and alien species coexist in the Worlds of the Pact whilst exploring a galaxy in search of new worlds, unknown cultures, and endless riches.

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It's in this setting of space explorers, warring empires, and pirates that we enter Starfinder: Afterlight, as one of Captain Khali's crew members. The demo allowed you to choose one of three characters from that crew as your main protagonist: Yunna, a tough-looking human Soldier with balanced combat and dialogue skills; Whinnik, a Vesk (a sort of space draconid) of the Envoy class (something of a cross between a Rogue and a Bard), and finally Ixo'tle, an Operative Shirren, an expert in technology and ranged combat. Three ways to engage with this universe, but with the same objective: to find out why we have been adrift in hibernation for five years, to find our captain, and to continue our adventures. In the Starfinder: Afterlight beta, we'll begin as soon as we emerge from the escape pod, and we'll have to explore the Hivemarket Entertainment District on the planet Akiton, where we've just crashed. There, we'll need to build relationships with some key characters and form a party with them. Finally, a short skirmish to put these characters' skills to the test.

The game is based on a point-and-click system similar to those seen in the examples mentioned earlier, with skill checks such as Technology or Persuasion in dialogue based on rolling a d20, but it adds some quality-of-life improvements that I've really appreciated. The first is that whenever a term relevant to the Starfinder universe appears in text-based dialogues, a pop-up comment appears to explain it. The second is that, in addition to objects, the interface also highlights NPCs with whom you can interact via dialogue, even if only to give you brief hints with little bearing on the story. These are two small details that help immerse you in the story.

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Aside from the controls, the other aim of this beta is to showcase the Epictellers team's ambition to give substance to their story and their talent for taking it to the stars. And even though it's an early build, the work of the voice actors for the Narrator (Roger Clark), Preach (the unmistakable Neil Newbon, who also leads the VA team), the Solarian warrior Sterling (James Alexander), and even the few lines spoken by Captain Khali (Carolina Ravassa) show their affection for the project. The environments feature both foreground and background animations, showcasing a lively 'nightlife' in a bustling futuristic city, and we can explore alleys, basements, bars, and terraces, rummaging through bins, searching for gear and healing items, and preparing for the next encounter.

There are obvious limitations in such an early beta, particularly regarding access to and use of the inventory, but from what we've seen, it's clear that Starfinder: Afterlight will begin its Early Access in 2026 (on a date yet to be determined) as another promising title in the cRPG genre and one of those games that, if you enjoyed Baldur's Gate 3, Rogue Trader, or Pathfinder, could give you exactly what you're looking for: a new universe in which to embark on adventures, meet memorable characters and go where no one has gone before.