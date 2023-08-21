Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Starfield's start screen has leaked and people are mad

Granted, it seems most are defending the start screen, but it still feels like a silly issue to get worked up over.

HQ

Do you remember your favourite gaming start screen? If you do, that's great, but from a recent debate on Twitter/X, it seems that people don't seem to hold that much value to the screen they see when they begin a game. It's just a precursor, after all, to getting into the meat of the experience.

However, this didn't stop Grummz on Twitter from bashing Starfield's start screen. Bethesda's latest RPG has opted for a simplistic design, giving us the logo with a background in space. To our left, we see buttons for starting a game, checking out the options, and more. However, this isn't enough for Grummz, who said that "Starfield's start screen either shows hasty shipping deadlines by a passionate team overworked, or a team that didn't care."

This has led to huge backlash, though, as many have pointed out Bethesda's previous minimalist start screens for games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, and have stated that start screens don't need to be incredible to be memorable.

Even Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines jumped in on the dogpile, replying to Grummz and saying: "Having an opinion is one thing. Questioning out a developer's "care" because you would have done it different is highly unprofessional coming from another 'dev'"

What do you think of the start screen?

Starfield

