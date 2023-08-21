Starfield's start screen has leaked and people are mad

HQ

Do you remember your favourite gaming start screen? If you do, that's great, but from a recent debate on Twitter/X, it seems that people don't seem to hold that much value to the screen they see when they begin a game. It's just a precursor, after all, to getting into the meat of the experience.

However, this didn't stop Grummz on Twitter from bashing Starfield's start screen. Bethesda's latest RPG has opted for a simplistic design, giving us the logo with a background in space. To our left, we see buttons for starting a game, checking out the options, and more. However, this isn't enough for Grummz, who said that "Starfield's start screen either shows hasty shipping deadlines by a passionate team overworked, or a team that didn't care."

This has led to huge backlash, though, as many have pointed out Bethesda's previous minimalist start screens for games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, and have stated that start screens don't need to be incredible to be memorable.

Even Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines jumped in on the dogpile, replying to Grummz and saying: "Having an opinion is one thing. Questioning out a developer's "care" because you would have done it different is highly unprofessional coming from another 'dev'"

What do you think of the start screen?