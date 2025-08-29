Starfield's space travel might finally get the overhaul fans want

HQ

Space travel in Starfield may soon become more rewarding. Almost two years have passed since Bethesda's massive space RPG launched, and one of the game's most criticized elements could now be in line for a major rework.

According to Reddit sleuths, deep dives into thousands of lines of code suggest that real-time space travel could be introduced in a future update. References to a so-called "cruise mode" have been spotted multiple times, with mentions of players being able to toggle interstellar cruising on or off. The idea is that instead of relying solely on fast travel menus and loading screens, players might actually get to experience the sensation of traveling through the void of space.

Eurogamer reports, however, that Bethesda was quick to patch out visible cruise traces in the most recent update. Yet the studio has partly acknowledged the speculation. Tim Lamb, Bethesda's lead creative producer, stated that the team is focused on "space gameplay in order to make journeys more rewarding." That wording alone has reignited hopes among fans who have long wished for a deeper, more immersive spacefaring experience in Starfield.

On top of that, a new story expansion is also confirmed to be in development, though Bethesda is keeping details tightly under wraps. With Starfield turning two years old on September 6th, many are now speculating that the anniversary could bring a big reveal. We're keeping our fingers crossed!

Are you still playing Starfield, and if so what are your hopes about the future of the game?