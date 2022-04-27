Starfield's soundtrack plays a very important role in your adventure

HQ

Almost a year ago, Bethesda revealed that Inon Zur is the composer of the upcoming Starfield. We already know that he is more than qualified after making the soundtrack for several installations in both the Dragon Age and Fallout series, as well as for Prince of Persia and most recently Outriders.

We got to listen to some tunes from Starfield back in November, which did sound very promising for a space-RPG, and now the time has come to let us know more about it. In a new video called The Sound of Adventure, we get to hear the thoughts from both audio director Mark Lampert as well as Inon Zur as they talk about the importance of music in an epic space RPG like this one.

Starfield launches on November 11 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is included with Game Pass starting day one.