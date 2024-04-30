Starfield's Shattered Space expansion launches this Autumn

HQ

Starfield's first major DLC now has a narrower launch window. Rather than just launching sometime this year, the man, the myth, the legend himself Todd Howard has confirmed that Shattered Space will arrive this autumn, or fall, depending on what you call it.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Howard also said that a new Starfield update is coming soon. It'll feature more ship building elements, and will finally add in city maps along with some other features.

Even if Bethesda fans are requesting more of the franchises they know, the developer isn't packing up ship with Starfield and likely won't be for a long while. So, if you're looking to set out on your own space adventure, you can rest easy knowing like the universe, Starfield is going to be expanding.