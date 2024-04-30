English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield's Shattered Space expansion launches this Autumn

And there's a new update coming soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Starfield's first major DLC now has a narrower launch window. Rather than just launching sometime this year, the man, the myth, the legend himself Todd Howard has confirmed that Shattered Space will arrive this autumn, or fall, depending on what you call it.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Howard also said that a new Starfield update is coming soon. It'll feature more ship building elements, and will finally add in city maps along with some other features.

Even if Bethesda fans are requesting more of the franchises they know, the developer isn't packing up ship with Starfield and likely won't be for a long while. So, if you're looking to set out on your own space adventure, you can rest easy knowing like the universe, Starfield is going to be expanding.

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content