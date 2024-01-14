Starfield's next patch is set to introduce "over 100 fixes and improvements"

HQ

Bethesda is kicking off the new year by rolling out a major new patch for its epic space RPG, Starfield. The update, which is set to introduce "over 100 fixes and improvements," is arriving in Steam beta next Wednesday, 17th January.

We don't currently have a full list of patch notes for the update, but the studio has teased that it will be the "biggest update yet." In the below thread on X, it has been noted that the update will introduce improved textures, lighting, and shadows.

Players outside of the Steam beta will have roughly two weeks to wait before the update is rolled out to all users. Bethesda has previously promised that Starfield will be receiving updates every six weeks in 2024, so the very next update should be right around the corner.