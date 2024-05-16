English
Starfield

Starfield's new map system, difficulty customisation, and Xbox Series X display settings are finally here

The 15th of May update is live now for all owners of the game.

For those of you still out there exploring the stars, or for anyone who is waiting for substantial changes to be made to Starfield before they hop in, Bethesda has just launched one of the biggest updates yet for the game.

The improved surface maps are finally here, meaning you're less likely to get lost when you're on a planet. Also, there are new ways to customise your difficulty, such as being able to change how hard ground and ship combat are separately.

There are also some additional display settings being brought to the Xbox Series X version of the game, letting you change frame rate, prioritise visuals or performance, and toggle Vsync. Check out the full patch notes here.

Starfield

