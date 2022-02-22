Starfield's graphic style described as "NASA punk"

HQ

We still don't know what playing Starfield looks like or what possibilities it offers, but at least we've got a trailer that impressed us, not least given the slightly unique aesthetic. Now Bethesda has commented on just that.

In an interview with Xbox Wire, lead animator Rick Vicens says they've chosen a style they call "NASA-punk", which means they've prioritised an Earth-like and slightly more realistic style:

"Early on in this project when we were trying to establish the overall aesthetic of this game, we sort of coined the term 'NASA-Punk' to describe a sci-fi universe that's a little more grounded and relatable. We wanted a very realistic take. You can draw a line from current-day space technology and extrapolate from there into the future so it's believable and relatable.

What's really interesting is how much we all latched onto that concept. When you said NASA-Punk, the Art team could instantly take those two words and make them work. It was just the perfect term for our art direction and keeping everyone in same flow and working with a consistent style. For me, it just clicked. At the start of the project, I think that term was critical for us."

You can refresh your Starfield memory with the trailer below. It premieres on PC and Xbox in November, and is also included with Game Pass starting day one.