Starfield's first alleged image leaked

After Microsoft announced it had acquired Bethesda last week, many wondered what the future of Zenimax Media's various IPs was, now that they are all in the hands of Redmond-based company. Although Phil Spencer reassured players that some games like Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo remain timed-exclusives for PlayStation 5, for all the others it will be decided from time to time.

Among the most-anticipated games and those of greatest concern for the community, there's undoubtedly Starfield which, even if not yet officially confirmed, should be an exclusive for Xbox Series X/S and, of course, PC. Waiting to find out its fate, one of the very first images of the game has leaked.

Published on 4chan by an anonymous user, the image offers a taste of the interface, a health bar and a stamina bar. You can better see the image at the bottom of this news. We advise you to take this information with a grain of salt, since nothing has been formalised yet, but it looks very interesting.

Thanks, GamingBolt.