Starfield's E3 trailer was "entirely in-game"

One of the biggest happenings during E3 was that Bethesda finally revealed Starfield with a trailer that gave us an impression of the style they are going for. We also got to know that it will be released on November 11, 2022 for PC and Xbox.

Some people assumed that the really good looking trailer was made of CGI, but now a Bethesda employee reveals that this wasn't the case at all. Everything we got to see was in-game and no cinematic tools was ever used, according to the senior lighting artist Keith Beltramin. He writes on his ArtStation account:

"I created the lighting for the 2021 teaser trailer of Starfield. Using our own Creation Engine 2, we created this entirely in game without any cinematic tools. Working closely with director, Istvan Pely, I assisted in art direction for anything lighting and mood related."

So... it seems like we can look forward to quite a stunner when Starfield launches next year. Something to look forward to for sure, as Bethesda has recently said that it's in the same vein as Skyrim but more hardcore, while also comparing it to a Han Solo simulator.