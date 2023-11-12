Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield's companion voice actors were nearly the protagonist

The voices behind Andreja and Sam Coe were nearly our own voices.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After Fallout 4, it seems Bethesda isn't a super big fan of voicing its protagonist. But, early on the idea was there to have your space adventurer be a fully voiced character.

As voice actor Elias Toufexis confirmed over on Twitter/X, the plan originally was for him and fellow Starfield actor Cissy Jones to be the voices for the game's male and female protagonists, but then once that idea was scrapped, they instead were given the roles of the companions Sam Coe and Andreja.

Toufexis praised Bethesda for this decision, saying that in the gaming industry "once you're out, you're out." Considering the quality of the voices for the companions in Starfield, it's good that no one lost out on a job because of the decision for a voiceless protagonist.

What do you think, should we see more voiced protagonists in future Bethesda games?

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content