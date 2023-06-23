Starfield would have been delayed longer if it came to PlayStation 5

HQ

Modern Bethesda Game Studios games have been riddled with bugs and technical issues, but the severity has varied by platform. One of the reasons for this is obviously that each platform require unique touches and that the developers often have to split their focus between them. That's why today's comment makes sense.

IGN's Logan Plant states that Bethesda's head of publishing, Pete Hines, said during the trial between Activision/Xbox and the FTC that Starfield would never have been ready to launch on the 6th of September if it was also coming to PlayStation 5.

Before the fanboys start arguing: that's not because the PS5 is more difficult to work with or something, but that having one less console to develop and do quality assurance for saves time and allow them to focus on PC and Xbox Series. This is also one of the main reasons why Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty claims Starfield will be the least buggy Bethesda game ever.