Starfield won't have 60fps on Xbox Series X/S

Every single person from Bethesda has always answered very carefully and vaguely when asked about what the targeted frame-rate and resolution for Starfield will be on the Xbox Series consoles...until now.

Todd Howard confirms to IGN that Starfield will run at 4k and 30 frames-per-second on Xbox Series X, while Xbox Series S owners will have to settle with 1440p and 30fps. The reason is quite simple, even if I'm sure many will question it:

"We do lock it at 30, because we want that fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don't want to sacrifice any of it."

Not surprising, considering the studio's history. Howard does state something I'll be surprised if entirely true, however:

"Fortunately in this one, we've got it running great. It's often running way above that. Sometimes it's 60. But on the consoles, we do lock it because we prefer the consistency, where you're not even thinking about it. And we don't ever want to sacrifice that experience that makes our games feel really, really special. So it feels great. We're really happy with how it feels even in the heat of battle. And we need that headroom because in our games, really anything can happen."

Will Starfield actually run at a smooth 30fps most of the time? Sure, they don't have to make it run on PlayStation consoles this time around, but Redfall's disappointing performance proves that doesn't necessarily mean it's easy to get a game running well.

