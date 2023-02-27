Starfield will likely get a Collector's Edition

HQ

Later this week Bethesda is expected to reveal when their promised Starfield stream will air, according to the latest rumours, but perhaps we've already got a little taste of what to expect.

The former Bethesda employee Jonny Roses (previously Senior Community Manager) lets slip via Twitter that "There's a collector's edition" coming to Starfield. He also writes that "It's not a digital only release". No other details are given, and both of these revelations are of course what we had expected. Nevertheless, it is of course nice to have what is almost a confirmation.