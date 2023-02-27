Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Starfield will likely get a Collector's Edition

And we're expecting to hear about when the showcase based on the game will air, this week.

Later this week Bethesda is expected to reveal when their promised Starfield stream will air, according to the latest rumours, but perhaps we've already got a little taste of what to expect.

The former Bethesda employee Jonny Roses (previously Senior Community Manager) lets slip via Twitter that "There's a collector's edition" coming to Starfield. He also writes that "It's not a digital only release". No other details are given, and both of these revelations are of course what we had expected. Nevertheless, it is of course nice to have what is almost a confirmation.

Starfield

