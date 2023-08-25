Starfield will include New Game+

HQ

Bethesda's upcoming space RPG Starfield will by all accounts be more than massive, with more than 1,000 planets to visit and over 100 hours of playtime. It will likely be a while then, before you feel like starting your second playthrough.

When that time comes though, there's something to look forward to, as Todd Howard confirms in an interview with GQ that Starfield will have NewGame+. Not only that, but the game's NewGame+ will also have a "unique and exciting twist," incentivising multiple playthroughs.

In the interview, Todd Howard also explains that Starfield only really felt good to play about a year ago, despite the game having taken eight years to develop:

"I thought we would find the answers faster. It's the game flow. We whittle away on these lumps of clay, and make them better. But there's a magic to that.".

Starfield is now just one week away from blast off, as players with access to its Premium Edition will gain access to the game on 1 September.