Starfield will be the least buggy Bethesda game every

Bethesda Game Studios is known for making some astounding games, but they're equally known for having a lot of bugs and technical issues in them. That's one of the reasons why many of us braced ourselves for an extraordinary amount of issues when Starfield was announced and we were told there would be more than a thousand planets in the game. Sunday's Starfield Direct didn't make it any better by highlighting how ambitious and enormous the game is. Top that with Todd Howard confirming it won't be 60fps consoles, and you might as well call it Bugfield. Not according to Xbox. Quite the opposite actually.

Xbox head Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty came to visit Giant Bomb during Summer Game Fest, and Booty said something very interesting when asked about their expectations for Starfield:

<em>"We have an awful lot of people internally playing it. Working with Todd and the team, I see bug counts and just by the numbers - if it shipped today - this would have the fewest bugs of any game that Bethesda has ever shipped."

A very promising statement I'm sure gamers with a capital G will remind Booty of when they experience something weird in Starfield, but that's definitely promising.

What are your expectations for Starfield in terms of the technical aspects?