Starfield will be expanded with "new Starborn content" in 2027, with additional stories and improvements on the way

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While it hasn't quite connected with players in the same way new Fallout and The Elder Scrolls games tend to, Bethesda has been quite eager when it comes to supporting and expanding Starfield. Even though launch happened three years ago, there are still plans to improve and grow the game, as has been confirmed in a new and lengthy update post by Bethesda.

In a section titled "Starfield continues", Bethesda explains that after reaching 17 million players and almost a billion hours of playtime, it has decided to continue supporting Starfield with improvements, updates, and even new content.

In full, Bethesda notes: "As we enter Year 3, we'll continue expanding the Settled Systems with new stories, targeted gameplay improvements, and additional updates, while preparing for the launch of new Starborn content next year."

On top of this is further support for user-generated Creations content, with plans to "continue investing in creators and giving players new ways to make Starfield their own." In fact, between the various games Bethesda supports with Creations, the developer adds that creators have earned more than $10 million in royalties from their work so far.

In terms of a firm timeline for these new Starfield updates and the planned additional content, no exact information is given. But at least you can whet your appetite in the immediate future by reading more about The Elder Scrolls VI being Bethesda's "primary development focus" or how Fallout 5 is the "long-range destination".