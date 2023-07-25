Starfield videos show and reveal more about 3 major cities

HQ

Bethesda Game Studios has always been very good at world-building, so it's understandable that some of the things we learned about Starfield before the gameplay trailers and presentations were areas found in the game. We're now just a bit more five weeks away from people buying special editions getting their hands on it, so it's time for a look at three of the biggest cities in Starfield.

The bad news is that this isn't done by showing gameplay. Instead. Bethesda has released three animated shorts giving us glimpses of three people in New Atlantis, the "pleasure city" Neon and the seemingly more peaceful Akila City. Not that we learn much more about these places. These videos seem more focused on giving us examples of why and how someone would like to leave their planet and explore the galaxy.

Time will tell if these stories are included in Starfield when it officially launches fully on the 6th of September.

