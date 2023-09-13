Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Starfield

Starfield tops UK boxed game charts

Two other new games joined the top ten.

With quite a few different games all launching last week, the UK boxed game charts actually feature a few new entrants. As expected, considering its colossal launch, Starfield tops the list, knocking Hogwarts Legacy off its throne, but also joining the top ten are two new other games.

Coming in at seventh, NBA 2K24 has made the list, and then clocking in at ninth, Fae Farm also joins the fray. In terms of what games make up the rest of the top ten, that looks as follows:


  1. Starfield

  2. Hogwarts Legacy

  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  4. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

  5. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  7. NBA 2K24

  8. Grand Theft Auto V

  9. Fae Farm

  10. Minecraft

In terms of the other new additions for this week, Crime Boss: Rockay City finds itself in 22nd, whereas Dark Souls Trilogy comes in at 31st, while Cyberpunk 2077 is in 32nd. Some other interesting changes are that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon dropped from fifth to 20th, all while The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition catapulted from 37th to 15th.

Starfield

