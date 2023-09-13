Starfield tops UK boxed game charts

HQ

With quite a few different games all launching last week, the UK boxed game charts actually feature a few new entrants. As expected, considering its colossal launch, Starfield tops the list, knocking Hogwarts Legacy off its throne, but also joining the top ten are two new other games.

Coming in at seventh, NBA 2K24 has made the list, and then clocking in at ninth, Fae Farm also joins the fray. In terms of what games make up the rest of the top ten, that looks as follows:



Starfield

Hogwarts Legacy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

NBA 2K24

Grand Theft Auto V

Fae Farm

Minecraft



In terms of the other new additions for this week, Crime Boss: Rockay City finds itself in 22nd, whereas Dark Souls Trilogy comes in at 31st, while Cyberpunk 2077 is in 32nd. Some other interesting changes are that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon dropped from fifth to 20th, all while The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition catapulted from 37th to 15th.