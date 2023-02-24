Starfield tops Steam's wishlist

HQ

The race is on for the top wish listed spot on the Steam store, and Bethesda's Starfield is currently in pole position.

The ambitious upcoming sci-fi action role-playing title is the developer's latest project, and fans of the genre and studio are clearly clamouring to get their hands on it, if Steam's metrics are to be believed.

Surprisingly, Sons of the Forest, the sequel to 2014's hit The Forest, is struggling to keep up on the wishlist despite only just entering into Early Access. Whilst this has spiked its popularity, its allure isn't as strong as the other top competitors.

Coming in at number two is Dark and Darker, hitting the timeless niche that all great fantasy tiles must master - dungeon crawling - and seeking to improve upon the formula.

In at number three is Party Animals, a game which has been teased for a while and actually has the largest following (per Steam's figures) of any title competing for the top spots.

And lastly, clinging on to its spot is the long awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong at number four.

