Starfield to be similar to Skyrim in regard to structure

And Tom Cruise will not be in it.

Yesterday, a few more details about Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi epic Starfield was revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. We got a new trailer (which you can see below) and a release date, as well as information about the platforms the title will be coming to, but we were lacking a few details about what the game will be.

The Telegraph however, recently sat down with executive producer Todd Howard to chat about the game, where a few more minor details were unveiled.

We can expect Starfield to be similar to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in regard to structure. It is also looking to be set over 300 years in the future; will feature multiple factions, with the main being called Constellation; and there is a focus on making the game world feel lived-in. A brief note also explained that Tom Cruise will not be in the game, despite former rumours suggesting so.

Granted none of this is all that great for understanding what this game will be, but an interview with Howard from Launcher did also mention that Starfield is set to be "Skyrim in space" and a "Han Solo simulator".

You can colour us interested that's for sure. Hopefully, now that we have a release date, we won't have to wait until the next E3 to hear more from this anticipated Bethesda title.

Starfield is set to release on November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series consoles and PC.

