Starfield takes us behind the scenes with game director Todd Howard

One of the hottest games of 2022 is undoubtedly Bethesda's upcoming RPG Starfield, which was shown for the first time at E3 in June 2021. Not only is it Bethesda's biggest game yet and the first new IP they have made in over 25 years - it's also looking really good.

That's why we're thrilled to tell you that the studio has now released a 7+ minute long video, which takes us behind the scenes where the main developers tells us more about it. The industry veteran and game director Todd Howard is one of the people participating and explains how it's universe breathes and lives even without you:

"Being able to watch the sun set and nighttime come, and just sit there and watch the world go by, seems like it's not gameplay, but it is vital to how you feel through the rest of it."

It also seems like we'll get a very special introduction to the world this time. If you've played any of the numbered Elder Scrolls titles, you know how they always have a grand intro with a step-out moment. Well, Starfield seems to have two:

"We always have that 'step out' moment into the world, so to say. Technology has changed, we've all changed, so our expectations when loading up a game are like, 'Ok, I'm going to step out and there's going to be this moment'. Us being able to do that and have it feel new every generation, every game, is something that is really special about what we do. I like to say that Starfield has two 'step out' moments. It's cryptic."

Sounds awesome to us and the video, which you'll find below, is well worth checking out. It even includes new artwork. Starfield launches to PC and Xbox Series S/X on November 11 next year, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass.