Starfield surges in popularity after last week's surprise

Bethesda pulled a big surprise during last week's Opening Night Live stream, not only announcing but also releasing an update to Starfield. The latter may not sound sexy, but it included a buggy with plenty of extras (including weapons and jetpacks) that makes getting around the game's huge planets a lot smoother and faster.

And apparently the REV-8 buggy was very popular, because from a fairly anonymous existence on Steam, Starfield has now once again made its way into the service's top 100 most played titles list. Over the past week, the number of players has roughly tripled (peaking at around 5,000 concurrent players per day, compared to 15,000 after the update) according to SteamDB.

We assume that September will also be a good month for Starfield. The expansion Shattered Space will be released on September 30, with a more horror-themed setting on a brand new planet where terrible things have happened.

Thanks XFire