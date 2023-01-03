Starfield still set to release in the "first half of 2023"

HQ

Xbox has a mighty hefty slate of games planned for this year with many, including Forza Motorsport, Diablo IV, Redfall, and the massively anticipated Starfield, all expected to arrive within the first half of the year. But since this is quite a list of big name projects all coming within the next six months, the lack of exact release dates does bring the question of whether each will debut as planned, into the equation. Xbox and Bethesda has confirmed that the latter at least is still on track.

As part of a support page on Bethesda's website, the developer stated, "Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023."

There's not much else to go on as of right now, but considering Diablo IV is slated to take the early June slot, it would be a reasonable guess to assume that Starfield will be coming in May at the latest. Either way, with so many huge releases coming up, likely expect to hear more from Xbox over the next few weeks and months.