Starfield spaceship construction shows great creativity

It's a well-known fact that if you give people on the Internet tools, magical things will happen, and when Bethesda revealed during summer that it would be possible to build your own spaceships in Starfield (and showed some simple examples of this), many of us probably had an idea of what would happen.

And sure enough, it wasn't long before the first really advanced ships started appearing, modeled after all sorts of things. From school buses to food dishes and copies of famous popular culture phenomena. Some "cheat" a bit with mods, but a striking number of spectacular spaceship creations are built entirely with what Starfield has to offer.

We've gathered a bunch of examples from X of what it can look like when the internet's most creative minds craft spaceships in Starfield, if you've seen (or even built) something spectacular yourself, please share in the comments section.

https://twitter.com/Mr_Rebs_/status/1704177965263708539

https://twitter.com/Mr_Rebs_/status/1704541965432361066

https://twitter.com/Mr_Rebs_/status/1702851547820896578

https://twitter.com/Mr_Rebs_/status/1702478557497180368

https://twitter.com/BardenBuilds/status/1702693031298650449

https://twitter.com/StarfieldGame/status/1703825012950470804