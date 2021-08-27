English
Starfield

Starfield shows off three areas we'll get to explore

Bethesda has decided to remind us that the team isn't just working on more The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Few dared to hope that we'd learn more about Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios' highly anticipated Starfield before next year after the game finally got its November 11, 2022 release date back in June, but you should never give up hope.

Because Bethesda has shared three videos from Starfield with those of us who are a part of the Constellation, a community Bethesda started sign-ups for a while ago that will get new details about the game before anyone else. The three videos detail three locations we'll get to visit in the game:


  • Akila: the capital of the Free Star Collective and where the most powerful military faction resides.

  • Neon: a pleasure city on a giant platform where people travel to try a very unique drug and a few other shady things.

  • New Atlantis: the capital of the Free Star Collective, a loose confederation of three distinct star systems. Pretty much all who go there have one thing in common: they want personal freedom and individuality. Sounds like a nice place, as long as they don't step outside the city walls where something called Ashta, a mix of a velociraptor and wolf, is looking for a snack.

Not exactly ground-breaking stuff, but it's fascinating to learn more about Bethesda Game Studios' new universe.

