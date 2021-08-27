Starfield shows off three areas we'll get to explore

Few dared to hope that we'd learn more about Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios' highly anticipated Starfield before next year after the game finally got its November 11, 2022 release date back in June, but you should never give up hope.
Because Bethesda has shared three videos from Starfield with those of us who are a part of the Constellation, a community Bethesda started sign-ups for a while ago that will get new details about the game before anyone else. The three videos detail three locations we'll get to visit in the game:
Not exactly ground-breaking stuff, but it's fascinating to learn more about Bethesda Game Studios' new universe.