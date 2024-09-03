Starfield: Shattered Space's list of Achievements gives us hints on what to expect

HQ

Starfield has gotten a pretty significant boost in the number of players lately and we assume that it will continue to grow this month as well. On September 30, the sci-fi horror-inspired expansion Shattered Space will be released.

Here we will visit House Va'Ruun's mysterious home planet, and there is still a lot we do not know. Now though, the expansion's Achievement list have been revealed, and thanks to this, we got a bit more information about what's in store. If you're allergic to (admittedly mild) spoilers, we recommend you read something else instead.



What Remains - Complete "What Remains"

The Promised, Broken - Complete "The Promised, Broken"

Zealous Overreach - Complete "Zealous Overreach"

Conflict in Conviction - Complete "Conflict in Conviction"

Exhuming the Past - Complete "Exhuming the Past"

The Other Side - Complete "The Other Side"

The Scaled Citadel - Complete "The Scaled Citadel"

The Great Unknown - Discover 50 Locations on Va'ruun'kai

Facing Your Fears - Defeat 25 Vortex Horrors

Redemption Arc - Defeat 10 Redeemed

Five of a Kind - Craft one of each type of Vortex Grenade

Savior of the Promised - Aid the People of Va'ruun'kai



As you can see, there are at least 50 different locations to visit, and we also get some information about new enemies and weapons, as well as a hint of what challenges await us in the storyline.

We will of course review Shattered Space, but exactly when we will publish our text remains to be seen.