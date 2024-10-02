English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield: Shattered Space themed Dynamic Background for Xbox available now

Want to add a cosmic horror flair to your device? Look no further.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Every now and then, Microsoft releases a new Dynamic Background for the Xbox Series S/X, often in conjunction with major events for the console, be it some kind of event, announcement, game release, or something else.

Yesterday, the giant Starfield expansion Shattered Space was launched, and apparently it is considered important enough to be given a Dynamic Background. It's available to download now, and if you want to check out what it looks like, The Verge editor Tom Warren shows it off in the Threads post below.

If you want to know more about the horror themed Shattered Space, you can check out the launch trailer over here.

What background are you using for your Xbox right now?

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content