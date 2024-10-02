Starfield: Shattered Space themed Dynamic Background for Xbox available now

HQ

Every now and then, Microsoft releases a new Dynamic Background for the Xbox Series S/X, often in conjunction with major events for the console, be it some kind of event, announcement, game release, or something else.

Yesterday, the giant Starfield expansion Shattered Space was launched, and apparently it is considered important enough to be given a Dynamic Background. It's available to download now, and if you want to check out what it looks like, The Verge editor Tom Warren shows it off in the Threads post below.

If you want to know more about the horror themed Shattered Space, you can check out the launch trailer over here.

What background are you using for your Xbox right now?