Starfield: Shattered Space shows off new weapons, locations and more in deep dive

Starfield's first expansion, Shattered Space, has just revealed more details regarding its story, explorable environments, new weapons, and more in a large gameplay deep dive.

The planet of Va'ruun'kai is a hostile one, and even the one place that was once habitable has been long abandoned. You'll find old buildings that used to be occupied by the various factions in Starfield, and plenty of creatures from the Vortex that have made these places their home.

With creatures rushing at you, the expansion focuses on close or mid-range weapons for its new arsenal. There's even a sweet space sword you can swing at your foes if you're going for a sci-fi Skyrim theme.

Check out all the details in the video below: