Starfield seems to be heading for Switch 2

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It was just last week that PlayStation 5 owners for the first time got to set off for the stars in Bethesda's role-playing game Starfield, which was originally released in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It arrived alongside a new free update called Free Lanes and the paid expansion Terran Armada (which we've reviewed).

But perhaps Bethesda has additional versions in the works. There have been previous rumors that the game was headed to Switch 2 - but that development had been very challenging and that the version was at risk of being canceled. Now, however, there's a pretty clear sign that something is indeed in the works and that the issues seem to have been resolved.

The Taiwanese equivalent of PEGI has, in fact, age-rated Starfield for the Switch 2. This is not an official confirmation in itself, but it almost always means that the game in question is actually on the way.

Considering that Bethesda released an update for the Xbox Series S a year after Starfield's launch that enabled the RPG to run at 60 frames per second, it should be possible to optimize the Switch 2 version, which is often considered to be fairly close to Microsoft's budget Xbox in terms of performance.

With that said, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed. Hopefully we'll find out more soon, but of course, this could also be something Microsoft wants to hold off on until the Summer Game Fest or the Xbox Games Showcase in early June.

Would you buy Starfield for the Switch 2?