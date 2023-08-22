Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Starfield

Starfield seems to be getting mod support on Xbox

It appears they'll be added as part of the controversial Bethesda Creation Club.

HQ

Mods are considered a crucial part of Bethesda's games on PC, and to some extent also for consoles (specifically for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4). So what about Starfield?

Well, that PC would be getting mods was of course obvious, but it seems like Xbox gamers also can look forward to a plethora of user created content. As noticed in Steam's Starfield End User License Agreement (EULA), there is a mention of Bethesda's The Creation Club used to buy and sell content, and also its currency Creation Credits:

"The 'Creation Credits' associated with this Game are 'Virtual Currency' and are subject to such terms and conditions."

While this isn't a confirmation, it still a sign pointing towards mods for the Xbox Series S/X version of the game, something that would guarantee an almost endless flow of new additions that will help the title feel fresh for a long time,

Starfield

Thanks TrueAchievements

