Starfield seems to be getting mod support on Xbox

Mods are considered a crucial part of Bethesda's games on PC, and to some extent also for consoles (specifically for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4). So what about Starfield?

Well, that PC would be getting mods was of course obvious, but it seems like Xbox gamers also can look forward to a plethora of user created content. As noticed in Steam's Starfield End User License Agreement (EULA), there is a mention of Bethesda's The Creation Club used to buy and sell content, and also its currency Creation Credits:

"The 'Creation Credits' associated with this Game are 'Virtual Currency' and are subject to such terms and conditions."

While this isn't a confirmation, it still a sign pointing towards mods for the Xbox Series S/X version of the game, something that would guarantee an almost endless flow of new additions that will help the title feel fresh for a long time,

Thanks TrueAchievements