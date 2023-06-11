Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Starfield reveals more story information in new trailer

We're heading off into the vastness of space to see if we can solve its biggest mysteries.

Starfield looks like a massive game in terms of scale, but even with a whole galaxy to explore, there's a central narrative keeping us tied to a main objective throughout.

We got a small taste of that story in Starfield's new trailer. With this, and all the gameplay and information we've seen at the Starfield direct, we now know a lot about the sci-fi adventure we'll be getting into later this year.

Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for analysis on all the details revealed at the Starfield Direct.

