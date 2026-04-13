Starfield PS5 players are demanding refunds due to poor performance

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Last week, PS5 players finally got to explore the stars for themselves in Bethesda's latest sweeping RPG. However, it seems while some have thoroughly enjoyed their PS5 experience with Starfield, others have been left unable to get stuck in, with some even reporting that the game is "unplayable" for them.

A subreddit thread spotted by Eurogamer saw a lot of disgruntled players complain about the performance on Starfield's PS5 version. It seems both those on the base PS5 and PS5 Pro are encountering issues. Crashes, freezes, save issues, and other problems are reportedly plaguing the PS5 version for some players.

"I can't even land on any planets or try do anything other sit my ship or game will crash," wrote one player. "I've called their tech support line and left a message and submitted a ticket. I have done every single troubleshooting step and it's the only game I own that hard freezes like this constantly. Feel seriously ripped off. I want to play it because I like what I actually did get to play but this is actually bs," said another.

Right now, the main trick to getting Starfield to work on PS5 if you encounter these issues seems to be turning off auto-saves. However, it's noted this doesn't work for everyone. It's also worth mentioning that there are plenty of players not encountering these bugs just yet, and our own Alberto Garrido has said he's played for around 6 hours without any interruptions.