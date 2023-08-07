Starfield pre-load begins this week, according to Amazon listing

HQ

It appears that we'll be able to pre-load Starfield from the 9th of August, according to a new listing from Amazon. This is nearly a month before the game officially launches on the 6th of September.

Starfield is going to be a huge game, and will take up around 125GB of space by the looks of things, and so some will need a good amount of time to download it. A month is a seriously good amount of time to pre-load a game. Considering we were given no time to pre-load Baldur's Gate III, which was a similar size, this is quite the jump.

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in some time, and players who've pre-ordered will be able to access it a few days prior to the official launch. Hopefully, with pre-load coming this week, sceptical fans worried about a delay can rest easy.