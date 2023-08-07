Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield pre-load begins this week, according to Amazon listing

Nearly a full month before the game releases.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It appears that we'll be able to pre-load Starfield from the 9th of August, according to a new listing from Amazon. This is nearly a month before the game officially launches on the 6th of September.

Starfield is going to be a huge game, and will take up around 125GB of space by the looks of things, and so some will need a good amount of time to download it. A month is a seriously good amount of time to pre-load a game. Considering we were given no time to pre-load Baldur's Gate III, which was a similar size, this is quite the jump.

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in some time, and players who've pre-ordered will be able to access it a few days prior to the official launch. Hopefully, with pre-load coming this week, sceptical fans worried about a delay can rest easy.

Starfield

Related texts



Loading next content