Starfield player stays up all night, saves family from fire

Gaming is rarely associated with positivity. It'll ruin your eyes, your social life, etc. That's often what people hear from mainstream media regarding gaming, no matter how popular the hobby gets. And yet, every so often we hear a story where gaming saved someone's life.

In the case of Reddit user tidyckilla, they managed to save themselves and their family from a fire that began in their apartment complex at 2:26 AM.

"On the night of august 31st I decided to stay up and play as long as possible to experience this new universe. At 2:26 in the morning, while playing the game, I heard an explosion from my downstairs neighbors apartment. I paused my game to see what was happening. When I opened the door I saw flames rising up our stairwell to our apartment," reads the post. "I immediately got my wife and cat, rushing us to safety with only minor burns. If I hadn't been up bingeing Starfield I would have been asleep and we would have all died to smoke inhalation. I want to thank this game from saving my family and me from a horrible fate."

Well, there you go, mum, staying up late gaming does have its benefits. On a more serious note, though, it is lucky that the Reddit user managed to spot the explosion and act so quickly. Hopefully their Starfield save is on the cloud so they didn't lose all those hours of progress, too.