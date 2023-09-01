Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield now supports DLSS thanks to a mod

Nvidia users rejoice.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As we reported earlier this summer, Bethesda has a collaboration with AMD for Starfield, and thanks to this, FSR 2.0 (Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2.0) is supported day one. Unfortunately, deals like these usually means the competition's alternative isn't supported, which means no DLSS for Nvidia users.

At least that was true until a few hours after the game was released today (for people who have bought the deluxe editions), because there are always crafty modders. As noted by Idle Sloth, Nexusmods.com already has a solution which replaces FSR2 with DLSS or XeSS, and it's free of charge.

We haven't tried it ourselves yet, but judging by the comments, it is actually working. Have you started your Starfield space adventure yet? Remember to check out our review where we tell you everything you need to know.

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content