Starfield not running well on your PC? Todd Howard says it's time for an upgrade

Todd Howard has fought back against those who are saying Starfield is unoptimized, telling them it's time to upgrade their PCs.

Speaking in a roundtable interview with Bloomberg and Phil Spencer, one of the questions thrown Howard's way was why isn't this game optimized for PC. Howard had no time for the question, responding after a brief pause that the team did optimise the game for PC.

"It's running great," said Howard. "It is a next gen PC game, we really do push the technology, so you may need to upgrade your PC for this game, but it's got a lot of great stuff going on in it and the fans are responding awesome."

Starfield is a tough game to run for some. Getting it at Ultra 4K is quite the task even for the beefiest of rigs, but it's certainly not impossible to run, especially if you're gunning for lower settings. Fans are applauding Howard's chad-like response to the question, though,