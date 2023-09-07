Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Starfield New Game+ beaten in less than an hour

The speedrunning crew is running rampant right now, trying to outdo each other.

As soon as a new major game launches, you can be sure speedrunners will be there completing the game in warp speed. Starfield is no different and ever since the early access was kicked off on September 1, new records have been set.

And now, one day after the official release, it seems like the regular Starfield isn't enough anymore, as people are now speedrunning the New Game+ mode (unlocked after you've completed the game). The record is currently 50 minutes and 56 seconds, which probably is about the time most people spend just creating their character in Starfield.

You can check this insane achievement out below, but beware of absolutely massive spoilers.

Starfield

Thanks VG247

